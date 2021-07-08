Haiti political turmoil explained after president assassinated

The country of Haiti remains in a state of siege Thursday, 24 hours after its president was assassinated.

Four of the suspected assassins were killed and two others were arrested, officials said.

Haitians all over the world, especially right here in New York, are bracing for more political chaos to come.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of the Haitian Times newspaper, Garry Pierre-Pierre, joined the PIX11 Morning News to shed some light on the situation.

Pierre-Pierre explained the background of the turmoil and his thoughts for where they go from here.