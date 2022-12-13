NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary is offering a fresh look at racial justice activist Rev. Al Sharpton and his impact on American society.

Sharpton and director Josh Alexander joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the film that the famously outspoken Sharpton admits is aptly titled: “Loudmouth.”

“In New York, you couldn’t throw a church rally and put out a press release and get your issue out there,” said Sharpton. “You had to be loud. You had to do things differently. We’re competing with Broadway lights and Times Square and the Statue of Liberty and Radio City. … So ‘Loudmouth’ fits.”

Alexander said that he first became aware of Sharpton through TV while growing up in California’s Bay Area. As an adult, Alexander felt drawn to make a film about Sharpton in an attempt to properly contextualize him and his impact.

“You couldn’t look at the way that the narrative of race has been written, in [New York City] especially, without seeing Rev. Sharpton at the center of that conversation,” he said.

