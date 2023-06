New York (PIX11) Since 2002, The Tribeca Festival has been an launching pad for filmmakers and actors. Over the years, it evolved into a platform that is not just about movies. Now, people can find films, tv shows, immersive experiences, and live music. Festival director Cara Cusumano discusses things to look out for during the big event with PIX11’s Dan and Hazel.

The 2023 Tribeca Festival runs from June 7th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023. Tickets are still on sale at tribecafilm.com.