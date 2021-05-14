NEW YORK — Cleaning the oven is probably the most avoided household task.

It’s not glamorous, but if you ignore the problem, it could be smelly, smokey and dangerous.

Leslie Corona, senior home editor of “Real Simple” offered some helpful tips to tackle the dirty job.

Signs it’s time to clean the oven:

Visible crust, grime inside and outside oven

Odor

Smoke

When to clean:

Scrub every three months

Deep clean twice a year

Address spills as they happen

Deep Clean:

Place oven racks in bathtub in hot water and dish soap

Open oven and place towel on floor

Remove food bits

Leave cleaner on for 12 hours or overnight

Clean with an abrasive cloth