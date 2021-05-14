Guide to a spotless oven: How to keep your oven clean

NEW YORK — Cleaning the oven is probably the most avoided household task.

It’s not glamorous, but if you ignore the problem, it could be smelly, smokey and dangerous.

Leslie Corona, senior home editor of “Real Simple” offered some helpful tips to tackle the dirty job. 

Signs it’s time to clean the oven:

  • Visible crust, grime inside and outside oven
  • Odor
  • Smoke

When to clean:

  • Scrub every three months
  • Deep clean twice a year
  • Address spills as they happen

Deep Clean:

  • Place oven racks in bathtub in hot water and dish soap
  • Open oven and place towel on floor
  • Remove food bits
  • Leave cleaner on for 12 hours or overnight
  • Clean with an abrasive cloth

