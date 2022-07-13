NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bodega owners continued their support for Jose Alba, a Manhattan bodega employee who fatally stabbed a man in what he said was done in self-defense.

“We believe Jose Alba’s charges should all be dropped. Murder charges and any charges he’s being charged with because it’s the right thing to do,” said Fernando Mateo with the United Bodegas of America.

Mateo joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to talk about the developments regarding Alba’s case.

