New York (PIX11) The Hamptons will be the backdrop for the ultimate BBQ event Grill Hampton. Three-time ‘Chopped’ champion Chef Marc Anthony Bynum will be one of the chefs participating at the event. He will be joined by some of the best chefs from New York City and Long Island to throw down on the grills. Grill Hampton will also have music and summer fun for people coming out.

Bynum brought in some dishes for PIX11’s Craig and Kala to try out. For information on Grill Hampton visit danstaste.com/events/grill-hampton/ .