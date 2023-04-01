New York (PIX11) ‘The Flash’ reigns as longest running superhero series on The CW and it is finally coming to an end. For nine seasons, audiences followed ‘Barry Allen’ and ‘The Flash’ as they fought crime in Central City. Grant Gustin, the man behind mask, has enjoyed his time playing both characters.

Grant didn’t think the show would last as long as it has. Every season, they tried to up the stakes. The ninth season is no different. Fans get to see ‘Barry’ and ‘Iris’ welcome their first child. He did say there are more things to come in the second half of the season.

There were many crossover episodes with other superheroes and he felt those episodes were fun and special. So with so many episodes under his superhero belt, it was a bittersweet moment as the actor hung up his suit for the final time.

With the door nearly closed on ‘The Flash,’ Gustin definitely wants to return to the stage with his sights set on Broadway.

The CW’s ‘The Flash’ airs Wednesday nights on PIX11 at 8pm.