MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fire on the train tracks at Grand Central is causing major subway disruptions Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in around 3 a.m. for the two-alarm fire that broke out on the tracks between 33rd and 42nd streets. Service on the 4 and 6 trains between 86th and Wall streets experienced delays as a result, but it has since returned to normal, according to the MTA.

The fire started out as a garbage fire before the track caught fire, according to the FDNY. Smoke filled Grand Central as a result of the fire, fire officials said.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

