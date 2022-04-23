NEW YORK (PIX11) — Oscar and Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passionate when it comes to the music he creates and the inspiration he taps to make that music. He feels emotions outside of music.

“The beauty of music is that it can speak to those things that can’t be put into words, and if you can actually create that space in music, it would actually enhance our experience as human beings,” Batiste said.

“New York feels most inspiring right now,” he said, “whether it is for ‘The Late Show (with Stephen Colbert)’ or the things I was doing for the National Jazz Museum in Harlem as the co-artistic director, or doing the things around the city for many of the different communities that have embraced me since I was 17 years old.”

He did an album called “My New York.” He played in the subways and the street corners of New York.

Another thing Batiste is working on is creating a Batiste archival museum for everyone to experience what his family has done in the culture.

The versatile musician said we all have 12 notes to make an impact. As for Batiste’s 12 notes and what he wants them to mean and what he wants his legacy to be, he hopes it shows people the possibility they have within them — people are inspired by others because it inspires within.

He hopes that it connects to that higher self, that self that is striving for excellence and pushing people that are part of the human race to go even higher, whether it is in excellence, spirituality or community. He says anyone can be anybody.

Collaboration is important to him, as well, which he loves having with both legends and young people. Right now, he is working on something with V from BTS. He even did a little collaboration with PIX11 reporter Vanessa Freeman for a rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”