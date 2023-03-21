New York (PIX11) Grace Caroline Currey is back as ‘Mary’ in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods.’ This sequel follows ‘Shazam!’ and his allies as they battle a trio of ancient gods for their superpowers.

Grace expressed how much fun she with the role and all of the action this time around. The actress also admitted that each time she puts the costume on, she feels like an actual superhero. ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is now playing in movie theaters.

Currey’s other movie, ‘Fall,’ is getting great feedback from audiences. The film tells the story of two best friends who climb a two thousand feet radio tower and get stuck at the top. With little to no resources, they must find their way down. Grace shared that she’s been getting video reactions from fans who watched it. ‘Fall’ recently topped the charts on Hulu and Netflix UK.