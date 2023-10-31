NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gov. Kathy Hochul will be addressing New Yorkers Tuesday on hate crimes and speech as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold.

Jewish students at Columbia University spoke out Monday, saying they don’t feel safe and claim there has been a rise in antisemitic hate crimes on campus. They called on the school to do more to support students who have dealt with antisemitic behavior and to enforce policies for hate speech.

PIX11 News has reached out to Columbia University for comment. The school previously told PIX11 News following a rally that the university will not tolerate any forms of hate speech and acts.

School officials said they have increased a public safety presence across campuses and are collaborating with a security firm for more support.