NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gov. Kathy Hochul has returned to New York from Israel after she visited the war-torn country in a show of support.

Hochul visited an area that was a mile away from the Gaza border and toured the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. Hochul’s father passed away during her trip from a brain hemorrhage.

She wrote a letter and pressed it into the wall, expressing sympathy for Israel, the victims of the Hamas attacks and prayed for her father, who she said cherished his visit to the region.

Back in New York City, thousands of people rallied in Times Square Thursday for the safe return of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Electronic billboards and signs showed the faces of those who were kidnapped.

An estimated 200 men, women and children are being held captive in Gaza.

An interfaith service is being held Friday night at Temple Emmanu-El, where religious clergy will worship together at Shabbat services.