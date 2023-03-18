New York (PIX11) For those who ever wondered what ‘Gotham’ would be like if ‘Batman’ died? The new CW series ‘Gotham Knights’ has the answer. Following the death of the ‘Dark Knight,’ a group of mismatched fugitives band together as they become the new saviors of the city. They are known as ‘Gotham Knights.’

Actor Misha Collins portrays the district attorney ‘Harvey Dent,’ the character who famously becomes the villain ‘Two-Face.’ Misha expresses that he’s having a lot of fun in this role and loved wearing the mask. As the series continues, there will be more of a deep dive into his character.

The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ airs Tuesday nights on PIX11.