NEW YORK — “You know you love me.” That voice we were first introduced to in 2007 is back!

In 2021, Gossip Girl has a whole new group of privileged students to talk about. However, these teens are pretty savvy.

Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf are no longer at the center of Gossip Girl’s attention. There’s a new queen bee in town.

Actress, singer and songwriter Jordan Alexander spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the “Gossip Girl” reboot, her character and what viewers can expect this time around.

Catch “Gossip Girl” currently streaming on HBO Max.