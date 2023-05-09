New York (PIX11) Gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Kierra Sheard is doing it all these days. She recently dropped an album ‘All Yours’ which she recorded live. When it comes to making music, Kierra says the driving force is God and her faith. She loves encouraging and inspiring people through her music. ‘All Yours’ is streaming on all music platforms.

Sheard had the opportunity to play her mother Karen Clark Sheard in the Lifetime biopic ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.’ She admits that there was some pressure playing her mom but she enjoyed it. Doing the role made her a better singer.

The talented performer also has a new, inspiring book ‘The Vibes You Feel’ for young women and teens. It explores what it means to hear God’s voice, checking your heart, and living a life that proclaims your heavenly truth. ‘The Vibes You Feel’ is available May 9, 2023.