'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit show and upcoming groundbreaking film

Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — From a hit TV series to comedy club stages and an upcoming groundbreaking film, actress and comedian Sherry Cola is a busy woman.

A regular on Freeform’s hit show “Good Trouble,” Sherry Cola told us all about this week’s new episode. It’s Lunar New Year, but her character Alice’s parents are putting a damper on her celebration.

Plus, she told us more about signing on to the cast of Adele Lim’s upcoming R-rated comedy.

The groundbreaking film is directed, written by and starring Asian women, including Sherry as one of the two leads.

