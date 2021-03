Actress and comedian Sherry Cola has been making waves in the business since her turn as “Alice Kwan” in the hit Freeform series “Good Trouble,” a spinoff of the network’s past hit show “The Fosters.”

Sherry Cola told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe what she sees for her character in the show’s new season and in the future.

Plus, the actress revealed what she thinks she could learn from Alice, and what Alice could learn from her.