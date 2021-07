NEW YORK — Is the devil making him do it? He’ll never tell.

Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Emerson spoke with PIX11 News about taking on the devilish role of Dr. Leland Townsend in the Paramount+ hit series “Evil.”

He discusses the show, which has just been renewed for season three, and what he loves most about being part of it.

Catch “Evil,” currently streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes on Sunday nights.