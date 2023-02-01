New York (PIX11) Reyn Doi, who portrays ‘Ozzie,’ is part of the new generation of teenagers taken over Point Place, Wisconsin on ‘That ’90s Show.’ The series takes place in the summer of 1995 when ‘Leia Forman’ meets a new group of friends while visiting her grandparents.

Reyn expressed that the chemistry with the cast is great and they vibe really well together. The show promises laughs, but can be powerful at times. Reyn’s character ‘Ozzie’ shared an emotional scene with ‘Kitty Forman’ about his sexuality. Doi describes Debra Jo Rupp, who plays ‘Kitty,’ as a loving person on and off the set.

‘That ’90s Show’ is streaming now on Netflix