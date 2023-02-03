NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National “Go Red For Women” Day to raise awareness in hopes to help eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women all over the United States.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in for women the United States, and approximately half a million women die each year from heart disease or stroke.

Dr. Icilma Fergus, the Director of Cardiovascular Disparities at Mount Sini Hospital, and one of her patients Renee Pichardo joined PIX11 Morning News to share heart health tips.