Gloria Reuben: Actress turned water activist

NEW YORK — You may know Gloria Reuben from her rolls in “E.R.,” “Mr. Robot,” and “City on a Hill,” but she has now turned her attention to water activism.

Reuben was just named president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.

She spoke to PIX11 about what the Waterkeeper Alliance is, where her passion for clean water came from and how she got involved.

For more information on the Waterkeeper Alliance, follow Reuben and the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or follow their hashtags #WaterkeeperAlliance and#CleanWaterWarriors.

Facebook: @Waterkeeper and @gloreuben

Twitter: @Waterkeeper and @Glo_Reuben

Instagram: @waterkeeperalliance and @gloreuben