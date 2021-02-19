Gloria Reuben: Actress turned water activist

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — You may know Gloria Reuben from her rolls in “E.R.,” “Mr. Robot,” and “City on a Hill,” but she has now turned her attention to water activism.

Reuben was just named president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.

She spoke to PIX11 about what the Waterkeeper Alliance is, where her passion for clean water came from and how she got involved.

For more information on the Waterkeeper Alliance, follow Reuben and the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or follow their hashtags #WaterkeeperAlliance and#CleanWaterWarriors.

Facebook: @Waterkeeper and @gloreuben
Twitter: @Waterkeeper and @Glo_Reuben
Instagram: @waterkeeperalliance and @gloreuben

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast