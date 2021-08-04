Gloria Allred: Cuomo kiss montage an ‘attempt to change the narrative’

NEW YORK — Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represents one of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, spoke with PIX11 on Wednesday about the allegations, Cuomo’s response and more.

Cuomo denied any wrongdoing on Tuesday in a pre-taped statement, along with a montage of photos of him kissing and touching people he’s met over the years.

Allred called the video a “distraction” and an “attempt to change the narrative.”

She pointed out that the governor left out the photo of Cuomo grabbing and kissing her client, Sherry Vill, when he came to her upstate New York home while touring flood damage in 2017.

Allred also said that Cuomo’s “so-called innocent intentions” don’t matter, and that with sexual harassment it’s about the impact his alleged actions had on the victim.

While district attorney’s in several areas, including Manhattan, Westchester and Albany, are now looking into possible criminal investigations into the allegations, victims can also file civil lawsuits against Cuomo.

Allred said civil suits are very common in these situations and those cases require “a very small amount of evidence.”

According to Allred, juries in recent years have taken sexual harassment cases very seriously.