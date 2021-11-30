Giving Tuesday: Local program works to empower our youth

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, it’s time to pay it forward.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity and an opportunity for people around the world to come together and support different causes and organizations.

Gena Jefferson is the CEO and founder of the youth group Just As I Am Youth Empowerment (JAIA), a non-profit organization that seeks to uplift young people.

Jefferson joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain more about her organization and why they need our help.

JAIA’s mission is to provide life-changing tools for 16 to 21 year olds by creating mindfulness centers and peer-driven workshops that focus on restoring mental health, addressing socio-emotional challenges and personal development.

You can support JAIA by helping them reach their goal of raising $25,000 for their annual fundraising campaign.

Head here now to donate and help out.

You can also find volunteer opportunities and upcoming events at JAIA’s website.

