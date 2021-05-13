Giving ‘Julio’ his voice: Actor Tony Rodriguez on landing ‘Simpsons’ role

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Representation in Hollywood has been a hot topic, and “The Simpsons” is one show pushing to diversify its cast to better represent the characters being played.

The latest recasting is Marge’s gay Cuban hairdresser, Julio, who had been voiced by longtime “Simpsons” star Hank Azaria for years. Now, the character is being voiced by actor Tony Rodriguez, who is a gay Cuban man in real life.

Rodriguez’s take on Julio made its debut a few weeks ago and Thursday, he chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about landing the role on the iconic series and why representation matters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss