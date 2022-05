The group ‘Girs5Eva’ may be fictitious, but the music is real. Season 2 will be full of music written by the show’s top notch team of writers and producers.

Ahead of the new season, cast members Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino, music writer and executive producer Jeff Richards.

Season 2 of ‘Girls5Eva’ streams on Peacock on May 5, 2022.