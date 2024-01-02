CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (PIX11) – A 7-year-old girl was killed when a home went up into flames in Staten Island on New Year’s Day, according to the NYPD.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Brookside Avenue in Castleton Corners, officials said. Over 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire, according to authorities.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that a family of six, consisting of a husband, wife, three children and a father-in-law lived in the home. One of the parents had grown up in the home, neighbors said.

One neighbor said he saw firefighters on a ladder carrying the little girl out of the home.

“His name is Mark… was hysterically crying on his lawn,” said Gianna Michielli, who lives nearby. “He had no shoes on. It’s freezing outside.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.