On March 1st, legendary singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Harry Belafonte will celebrate his 95th birthday.

A star-studded benefit is taking place at The Town Hall theatre in his honor. Proceeds for the event will benefit Sankofa, the social justice organization founded by Harry Belafonte and his daughter Gina.

Gina Belafonte spoke with PIX11 News about the event and the work Sankofa does. She also talked about her father’s legacy as a civil rights activist.