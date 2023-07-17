NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Giglo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann had allegedly been seeing sex workers while he was under police surveillance the past year.

Heuermann was allegedly using burner phones to contact the sex workers. He also allegedly harassed a female biker in a park recently, also while under surveillance, officials said.

The concern over public safety was part of the reason authorities moved quickly to arrest him near his Manhattan office Thursday.

Heuermann was charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

“The balance between getting the evidence you need to establish your case in secret while also considering public safety… that was concerning to us,” Tierney said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

