RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – The suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, Rex Heuermann, is expected back in Suffolk County court Tuesday afternoon after he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Heuermann is charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, whose bodies were discovered wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach almost 13 years ago. Police said he’s also the suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann has been held at Suffolk County since his arrest last month. Investigators spent almost two weeks searching for evidence at his Massapequa Park home.

Heuermann’s estranged wife told The New York Post that her home was so torn up after the investigation that she doesn’t even have a bed to sleep in and she and her family were blindsided by the arrest. She filed for divorce shortly after the arrest.

Investigators also gathered evidence from his two storage units and a property in North Carolina. They’re also looking into unsolved crimes in Las Vegas, where Heuermann had a timeshare.

It’s expected that he will request bail at Tuesday’s court appearance.