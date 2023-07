New York (PIX11) Comedian Liz Barrett continues to leave audiences with laughter every time she performs standup. Most of her jokes are drawn from her family including her husband who helps her with some of the material.

Liz will be releasing a comedy album titled ‘Gettin’ By.’ It is on her philosophy on people trying to be perfect. She tells her listeners they don’t have to be perfect but sometimes just enough is good enough.

‘Gettin’ By’ will be available August 11th for the public.