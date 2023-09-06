NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers may have thought they’ve seen every type of bagel, but a new collaboration between Ess-A-Bagel and Magnolia Bakery is proving us wrong.

The banana pudding bagel features a cream cheese inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s famous banana pudding. It will be available for purchase at Ess-A-Bagel locations in Gramercy and Midtown through Sept. 15.

For more information on the banana pudding bagel, check out Ess-A-Bagel or Magnolia Bakery. If you’re interested in ordering a banana pudding bagel kit, click here.