NEW YORK (PIX11) — Christmas House NYC inside the Oculus at the World Trade Center offers all the Christmas sights, sounds, and smells in one place.

Over a dozen themed rooms offer multiple interactive activities, like the Snowball Fight Room where visitors can toss “real” snowballs.

Santa’s workshop at the North Pole makes for a great Instagram photo. Visitors can also see an Elf playing on a 25-foot screen in the Blockbuster Video room.

If you can’t catch Christmas House at the Oculus, it can also be found in Hicksville, Long Island, Paramus, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

