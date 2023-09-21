New York (PIX11) National Cinema Day may be the best time to catch a flick that will not put a hole in our pockets. Most movie theaters across the country will be participating. Theaters will be showing all the summer blockbusters such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle and some returning titles for just $4. That also includes all movie formats such as Imax, and 4DX.

Executive director of The Cinema Foundation Bryan Braunlich shared with PIX11 that it is a celebration for movie going fans.

National Cinema Day is Sunday August 27, 2023. For more information visit nationalcinemaday.org.