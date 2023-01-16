New York (PIX11) Actor and producer Gerard Butler knows a thing or two about action movies. The ‘300’ star portrays ‘Brodie Torrance’ in ‘Plane’ and according to the actor, it’s going to be a ride that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

The story follows pilot ‘Brodie Torrance’ as he saves passengers from a lighting strike by making a risky landing on an unknown island. After Brodie lands the plane, rebels take most of the passengers hostage. The only person he can depend on for help is ‘Louis Gaspare’, who is an accused murderer.

Gerard describes the movie as beautiful with heartbreaking moments. ‘Plane’ lands into theaters on January 13, 2023.