‘Gentefied’ star Carlos Santos talks NY Comedy Fest show with all Latinx lineup

The New York Comedy Festival kicks off Monday, Nov. 8, with the weeklong event featuring more than 100 shows across the five boroughs and hundreds of comedians.

Actor and comedian Carlos Santos, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s hit series “Gentefied,” is performing in a show with an all-Latinx lineup of comedians.

Santos told Marysol Castro about the comedy show and the upcoming second season of “Gentefied.”

Head here to get tickets to the comedy show on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gramercy Theatre.