‘Gentefied’ star Carlos Santos talks NY Comedy Fest show with all Latinx lineup

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The New York Comedy Festival kicks off Monday, Nov. 8, with the weeklong event featuring more than 100 shows across the five boroughs and hundreds of comedians.

Actor and comedian Carlos Santos, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s hit series “Gentefied,” is performing in a show with an all-Latinx lineup of comedians.

Santos told Marysol Castro about the comedy show and the upcoming second season of “Gentefied.”

Head here to get tickets to the comedy show on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gramercy Theatre.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Baby-Sitters Club' star Kyndra Sanchez talks season 2

'Gentefied' star Carlos Santos talks NY Comedy Fest show with all Latinx lineup

'An Ice Wine Christmas': Actress Roselyn Sanchez talks new Lifetime holiday movie

'Crazy Woke Asians': Comedian Kiki Yeung talks NY Comedy Fest show

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks President Biden's infrastructure bill's impact on NY

NYC schools chancellor talks new vaccine sites, Eric Adams' DOE criticism

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter