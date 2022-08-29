The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to improving
educational outcomes for children through the arts. Genesis Inspiration Foundation is
donating $100,000 and $50,000 to two local organizations – Exploring
the Arts in Astoria and Extreme Kids & Crew in Brooklyn. Stacy-Ann Gooden was on hand to meet some of the kids who benefit from these programs.
• EXPLORING THE ARTS works with partner schools to help create sequential,
school-day arts programs and to increase out of school opportunities for the
arts. They currently serve a roster of 52 partner schools throughout New York
and Los Angeles, all public schools, majority with a Title I designation.
• EXTREME KIDS & CREW cultivates welcoming and accessible spaces where
children with disabilities and their crew can experience a supportive community
through the arts, conversation, and play. It is the New York City community hub
for young people with disabilities from diverse backgrounds.
Founded in 2018, the foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in support of arts
education programming in under-resourced communities nationwide.