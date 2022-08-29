The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to improving

educational outcomes for children through the arts. Genesis Inspiration Foundation is

donating $100,000 and $50,000 to two local organizations – Exploring

the Arts in Astoria and Extreme Kids & Crew in Brooklyn. Stacy-Ann Gooden was on hand to meet some of the kids who benefit from these programs.

• EXPLORING THE ARTS works with partner schools to help create sequential,

school-day arts programs and to increase out of school opportunities for the

arts. They currently serve a roster of 52 partner schools throughout New York

and Los Angeles, all public schools, majority with a Title I designation.

• EXTREME KIDS & CREW cultivates welcoming and accessible spaces where

children with disabilities and their crew can experience a supportive community

through the arts, conversation, and play. It is the New York City community hub

for young people with disabilities from diverse backgrounds.

Founded in 2018, the foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in support of arts

education programming in under-resourced communities nationwide.