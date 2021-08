NEW YORK — Gene Simmons is a rock icon as frontman of one of the world’s most famous bands, KISS.

Fans got to see a different side of the rocker when he starred in the long-running reality TV show “Gene Simmons Familly Jewels.”

Now, fans are getting a look at yet a new side of the musician as Simmons gears up to reveal his never-before-seen artwork next month in Las Vegas.

Simmons chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro on Tuesday about his artwork, the upcoming exhibition and more.