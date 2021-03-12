A group of New Jersey teens are using their tech skills to help thousands of local senior citizens secure vaccination appointments.

Local high school student, and founder of Gen2Gen Helpers, Taylor Addis, her aunt Michelle Cisneros, as well as cousin and volunteer Diana Rios, told the PIX11 Morning News how the operation came to be.

Plus, how they’re also helping get those seniors to the vaccination sites to get the shots.

While the Gen2Gen Helpers volunteers do not accept payment or donations for their efforts, you can head to the Gen2Gen Helpers GoFundMe campaign to help give back.

They intend to donate 100% of whatever is raised to local organizations providing assistance for those in need, including Meals on Wheels, local food banks and more.