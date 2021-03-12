Gen2Gen Helpers: NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments, get to vaccination sites

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

A group of New Jersey teens are using their tech skills to help thousands of local senior citizens secure vaccination appointments.

Local high school student, and founder of Gen2Gen Helpers, Taylor Addis, her aunt Michelle Cisneros, as well as cousin and volunteer Diana Rios, told the PIX11 Morning News how the operation came to be.

Plus, how they’re also helping get those seniors to the vaccination sites to get the shots.

While the Gen2Gen Helpers volunteers do not accept payment or donations for their efforts, you can head to the Gen2Gen Helpers GoFundMe campaign to help give back.

They intend to donate 100% of whatever is raised to local organizations providing assistance for those in need, including Meals on Wheels, local food banks and more.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

@PIX11News on Twitter