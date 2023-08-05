New York (PIX11) It’s a festive time for Jamaican culture. In the spirit of Jamaican Independence day, Victoria Harper of the Jamaica Tourism Board and Dave Rutty of Sunsplash Restaurant and Bar in Orange, New Jersey, stop by PIX11. There will be local events and galas throughout New York celebrating the culture. Dave Rutty showcased some cocktails for Dan and Hazel. He also shared the recipe for Dave’s Planter’s Punch.

RECIPE FOR DAVE’S PLANTERS PUNCH

Dave’s Planters Punch is a new spin on a traditional recipe that has been around for years.

The new magic is in utilizing the fresh ginger punch and the bitters to bring out some of the exciting tones from the dark Jamaican rum

2 oz Jamaican dark rum (Appleton or Myers)

2 oz fresh ginger punch

2 oz pineapple juice

Pour the rum, ginger punch and pineapple juice in a tall glass

Then add a splash of Angostura bitters and stir the blend

Pour over ice, then garnish with a slice of lime, cherries and fresh mint

Deliriously delicious