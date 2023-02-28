New York (PIX11) Garcelle Beauvais continues to shine brightly in Hollywood. The model-turned-actress has steadily appeared in TV and film for decades. In her latest project ‘Black Girl Missing,’ she’s pulling double duty acting and producing. In the upcoming film she’s a mom whose daughter goes missing.

Beauvais describes this story as heartbreaking. She wants to bring awareness to black and brown people who go missing. As an executive producer, she enjoyed working on the script, hiring the director, and doing the casting call.

‘Black Girl Missing’ premieres at 8pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023 on Lifetime and stream the next day on the app.

Filming of ‘Real Housewives of Beverley Hills’ started filming. Beauvais says the cast is back for some fun and drama.