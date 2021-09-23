Garbanzo con Chorizo and Butternut Squash

Recipe courtesy of Bren Herrera



Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil

1/4 cup red bell pepper, diced

1 large Spanish onion, diced

3-4 garlic cloves, diced

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 chorizo, sliced in 1″ pieces

1 32 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 cups butternut squash, large cubes

4 cups chicken stock, or more as needed

4 oz tomato sauce

1 tablespoon salt (or to taste)

2 teaspoons olive oil

Cooked Jasmine rice or long grain white for serving

Few sprigs of fresh thyme for garnish



Electric Pressure Cooker method:

In a large skillet over high heat, heat canola oil. Add peppers, onion, and garlic and stir to combine to make the sofrito. Then add in dried seasonings and salt to taste. Stir and cook for 3 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Set the pressure cooker to saute mode and add oil to the pot. Once it gets hot add the chorizo and render the fat. Add the sofrito to the chorizo in the pressure cooker and stir. Add garbanzo beans, butternut squash, chicken stock, and tomato sauce and stir. Cancel and reset to stew setting or high pressure (10-12 PSI). Manually set the timer for 30- 35 minutes. Once finished, cancel or turn off the cooker and release the pressure allowing the pressure to release on its own about 8-10 minutes depending on your model. Open the pressure cooker and taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed. Drizzle with olive oil and serve over rice garnished with fresh thyme.

Stove top method (Non Pressure Cooker):

Add chicken stock, chickpeas, butternut squash, and bay leaf to medium pot. Season with salt. Cover and cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes. While garbanzos are cooking, lightly brown chorizo in a separate skillet. Over high heat rendering the fat, about 3 minutes. Once done, transfer to the pot of chickpeas. Using the same skillet, make the sofrito using the rendered fat from chorizo. Add more oil if needed. Over high heat add the vegetables and seasonings. Stir and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Add sofrito to the chickpeas. Stir well. Cover and cook for another 15-20 minutes over medium-high heat. Uncover, add olive oil, and stir. Using the back of your spoon, mash some of the chickpeas against the wall of your cooker. This will add wonderful texture and density. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with white rice and garnish with thyme!

Serves 6-10