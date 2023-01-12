New York (PIX11) Even though he’s just 13 years old, actor, rapper, and tv host Young Dylan knows how to light up any room he’s in. The teenage star hosts ‘NFL Slimetime‘ on Nickelodeon alongside Nate Burleson. It’s a NFL half-hour weekly series that airs every Wednesday and is currently in it’s second season.

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports collaborated for ‘The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game’. An NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. Dylan was a sideline reporter. His ‘Slimetime’ co-host Nate Burleson of course was front and center. Noah Eagle and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green also added to the festivities.