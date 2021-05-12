NEW YORK — The last time “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons spent time with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe, they were in the kitchen sharing her culinary skills.

Simmons is back, virtually, to discuss what to expect during the new season of “Top Chef.”

She is also helping out for a good cause with the organization City Harvest and the Share Lunch Fight Hunger program.

The campaign runs through May 31, 2021 and aims to help feed the 521,000 New York City children who are projected to experience food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate in the “Share Lunch Fight Hunger” campaign, visit CityHarvest.org/ShareLunch. You can also text “LUNCH” to 20222 to donate $15 to the campaign.