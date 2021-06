NEW YORK — She’s brought the drama on shows such as “Rosewood” and “Luke Cage,” and has even played Whitney Houston in a biopic.

Now, Gabrielle Dennis has returned to her comedy roots with “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “The Upshaws.”

Dennis spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her latest projects and what it’s been like going back into comedy.

Catch “A Black Lady Sketch Show” streaming on HBO Max and “The Upshaws” on Netflix.