Future of Play: Entertain kids with fun, educational experiments

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

Beat winter break boredom with some fun, educational experiments to entertain your kids while they’re home from school.

Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company behind “Paw Patrol,” kinetic sand and Rubix Cube, has developed a new website called “Future of Play.”

It’s full of free DIY experiments that teach kids steam skills, using things you probably already have lying around your home.

Spin Master Product Development Engineer Vanessa Raponi spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to share the experiments and more about their new website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Claws' actress Carrie Preston talks show's final season

Free DIY projects to entertain kids with fun, educational experiments

Paterson mayor talks schools going remote, COVID testing rate, possible mask mandate

New "Chocobar Cortés" Restaurant & Cafe opens in the Bronx

More from PIX11's visit to the new "Chocolate Cortés" in The Bronx

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 pill

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss