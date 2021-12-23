Future of Play: Entertain kids with fun, educational experiments

Beat winter break boredom with some fun, educational experiments to entertain your kids while they’re home from school.

Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company behind “Paw Patrol,” kinetic sand and Rubix Cube, has developed a new website called “Future of Play.”

It’s full of free DIY experiments that teach kids steam skills, using things you probably already have lying around your home.

Spin Master Product Development Engineer Vanessa Raponi spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to share the experiments and more about their new website.