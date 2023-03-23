NEW YORK (PIX11) – We are one week away from MLB Opening Day, and to kick off the 2023 season, New York City ballparks are cooking some tasty treats.

The Yankees on Wednesday opened their doors for the media to try out their new menu. PIX11 Sports reporter Justin Walters was on hand for the unofficial taste test.

If you’re a fan of spicy chicken, Section 213 is now home to Fuku’s famous spicy fried chicken sando.

“It’s a pinch-me moment,” said Fuku CEO Claudia Lezcano. “But it’s also it’s time to get to work and make sure it’s a very successful partnership, most importantly for the fans who are going to be eating the food.”

Another newbie this year: The Mac Truck. They’re bringing their buffalo mac and cheese with bread crumbs to the Bronx.

“This is like we’re coming home, like a coming home moment for us,” said Joe Giaconia, with The Mac Truck. “We’ve been fans of the Yankees our whole lives. I’d say we’re in the big leagues now.”

Fans can also still snag the classic ballpark fare, including hot dogs, burgers, fries and ice cream.

The Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants during their home opener at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on March 30. The Mets start their season on the road this year. Their home opener at Citi Field is set for April 6 against the Marlins.