Frustrated parents fight to open NYC public schools

NEW YORK — In two weeks, another 51,000 New York City public school students will be heading back to the classroom.

On April 26, schools will open their doors for elementary, middle and high school students who opted for in-person learning.

However, one group of parents is taking action, accusing the city of dragging its feet in bringing schools back, and they’re taking legal action.

Natalia Murakaver and Dr. Beverly Johnson, parents and members of the Keep New York City Schools Open collective spoke to PIX11 News about why they believe in-person learning should have been available to students earlier .

Despite arguing that schools should have been open for students earlier, a majority of parents have chosen to keep their kids in remote learning through the end of the year.

Johnson said students “are suffering” and schools are the safest place for children, which is why she wanted to speak out and make sure people have someone to advocate for them.