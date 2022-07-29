Designer Ruby Buah is on tour. That’s right. It’s a pop-up tour where she gets to show off her products from her Kua Design collection in cities across the U.S. The next stop of the tour is in NYC on Saturday, July 30.

Her company Kua Designs combines style, culture, and sustainability. For more more info on the line, go to: Kua Designs on Instagram or online at https://kuadesigns.com/

Check out her pop-up tour in NYC:

Saturday, July 30th | 2 PM – 5 PM

Teranga African Restaurant

1280 5th Ave

New York, NY 10029