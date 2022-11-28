NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cyber Monday is here again, and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch joined PIX11 Morning News to share some tips on snagging the best online shopping deals.

Some items, however, are worth waiting for, with even steeper discounts to be had down the road, Woroch said.

“It can be very overwhelming and the retailers want to create this frenzy. They want you to think that you don’t want to miss out on this deal,” she said. “But the reality is, there’s some good buys and some things you want to wait to buy.”

While Cyber Monday is often the best time to purchase beauty products, clothes, shoes, and some electronics, better deals could come along in the weeks ahead for things like bedding, linens, toys, and holiday decorations, Woroch said.

