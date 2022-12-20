The gift of beauty is always in style, and fragrances are an easy way to go. They scream luxury, are affordable, and available almost everywhere. ‘Fragrance Queen,’ Linda Levy of The Fragrance Foundation is the authority when it comes to finding the right scent for you. For this holiday season, she has put together a collection of some of her favorite scents. Take a look below…

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Parfum

Suggested Retail Price $105. Sold at: Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Direct to Consumer

Top Notes: Lavandin, Apple Accord, Grapefruit Middle Notes: Clary Sage, Geranium, Orange Blossom Absolute Bottom Notes: Virginia Cedarwood, Vetiver, Patchouli, Cashmeran

Costa Brazil Aroma

Suggested Retail Price $198. Sold at: Blue Mercury, Direct to Consumer

Top Notes: White flowers, Brazilian Orange, Pink Pepper Middle Notes: Clearwood, Myrrh, Bourbon Geranium Bottom Notes: Cypriol Oil, Atlas Cedar, Vetive

World of Chris Collins Long Kiss Goodnight

Suggested Retail Price $175. Sold at: Bergdorf Goodman, Sephora

Top: Pink Saffron, Passion Fruit, Coffee Beans Middle: Frankincense, Centifolia Rose, Pink Peony Bottom: Agarwood (Oud), Crisp Amber, Vanilla Bean

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl RED

Suggested Retail Price $138. Sold at: Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom

Top Notes: Litchi, Red Currant Middle Note: Rose Bottom Notes: Vanilla, Vetiver

Carolina Herrera Good Girl GOLD Fantasy Holiday Limited Edition

Suggested Retail Price $129. Sold at: Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom

Top Notes: Almond, Coffee, Bergamot Middle Notes: Tuberose, Bulgarian Rose, Orange Blossom Bottom Notes: Tonka Bean, Cacao, Praline

Prada Paradoxe EDP

Suggested Retail Price $142. Sold at: Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta, Bloomingdales

Top Notes: Calabrian Bergamot Heart, Tangerine Essence, Pear Accord Middle Notes: Neroli Essence/Neroli Bud Essence, Tunisian Orange Flower, Absolute Blossom Bottom Notes: Amber Accord, Laos Benzoin Resinoid, Madagascar Premium Bourbon Vanilla

Billie Eilish #1

Suggested Retail Price $68. Sold at: Ulta, Direct to Consumer

Top Notes: Sugar, Red Berries, Mandarin Orange Middle Notes: Vanilla, Cacao, Spicy Notes, Rose Bottom Notes: Tonka Bean, Amber, Musk, Woody notes

Billie Eilish #2

Suggested Retail Price $72. Sold at: Direct to Consumer

Top Notes: Italian Bergamot, Apple Blossom Middle Notes: Papyrus, Black Pepper, Wild wet Poppy Flowers Bottom Notes: Woody Palo Santo, Ebony, Skin Musk